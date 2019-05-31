PMLA case: Robert Vadra skips Friday ED date; summoned again on Jun 4

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Friday skipped his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said.

They said Vadra has cited bad health as the reason for missing the date.

The agency has now asked him to appear next week on June 4 to answer questions emerging from some fresh evidences brought out in the case, they said. (AGENCIES)