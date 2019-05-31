HRD panel wants national education commission, Indian knowledge systems in syllabus

NEW DELHI: Incorporating Indian knowledge systems in the curriculum, constituting a National Education Commission and curbing arbitrary fees hikes by private schools are among the recommendations made by an expert panel to the HRD Ministry for the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The draft of the new NEP, formulated by a committee led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, was handed over to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who took charge as the Union Human Resource Development Minister on Friday.

The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election. (AGENCIES)