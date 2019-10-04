PMC Bank: ED raids 6 locations, slaps money-laundering charge

MUMBAI: The ED on Friday raided six locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas and registered a money-laundering case to probe alleged fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case, officials said.

They said the raids were being conducted after a criminal compliant was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the central agency.

The Enforcement Directorate case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police.

The raids are aimed at gathering additional evidence, ED sources said. (AGENCIES)