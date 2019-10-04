Priyanka attacks Modi Govt over Kashmir ‘lockdown’, says innocent children impacted most

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Modi Government over alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two months, saying it has affected innocent children the most.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that children in Kashmir were away from schools and were disconnected from friends.

The about two months ‘bandh’ in Jammu & Kashmir has impacted innocent children the most, Priyanka Gandhi said. (AGENCIES)