First batch of Rafale jets to come to India in May 2020: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI: The first four of 36 Rafale jets will come to India by May next year and the aircraft will significantly enhance the IAF’s combat prowess, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Friday.

In his first press conference after taking charge of the top post on September 30, Bhadauria said the acquisition of the Rafale aircraft and the S-400 missile systems will give major boost to IAF’s operational capability.

India sealed a deal with Russia in October last year to procure a batch of S-400 air defence missiles at a cost of USD 5 billion.

The IAF Chief also said the induction of the potent Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy lift helicopters has already added a punch to the force’s overall aerial prowess. (AGENCIES)