India awaiting Pak response on fees, pilgrims number for Kartarpur Corridor: MEA

NEW DELHI: India is awaiting early response from Pakistan on Islamabad’s insistence for fees from pilgrims to the Kartarpur Gurudwara and is firmly committed to ensure pilgrims’ visit on the occasion of 550th year of Guru Nanak’s birthday.

“It is a matter of sentiment, there is no question of posturing. Our stand is we have to do it. We will insist that Pakistan should give its response to issues we have raised, only then things can progress fast,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

He said Government of India has opposed the idea of ‘fees’ as 10 US dollars from pilgrim Pakistan has tried to charge. (AGENCIES)