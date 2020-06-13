PM reviews COVID-19 situation, India’s response

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats.

He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and union territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India’s COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said. (AGENCIES)