‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again’: Rahul uses quote to slam Govt on lockdown

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Central Government over the rise in coronavirus cases in India during the various phases of the lockdown.

Gandhi took a swipe at the Government on Twitter by posting the quote, “‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results’ – Anonymous.”

He also tagged graphs of the rise in COVID-19 cases in India in four different phases of the lockdown.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data. (AGENCIES)