PM Modi’s followers on Twitter increases to six crore

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has been steadily increasing on the micro-blogging site Twitter and his number of followers has increased to six crore.

Mr Modi joined Twitter in January 2009. According to Mr Modi’s Twitter handle, his number of followers has reached six crore. In September 2019, Mr Modi had five crore followers on his Twitter account.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has two crore 16 lakh followers on Twitter. The former BJP president joined Twitter in May 2013.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has been active on Twitter since April 2013, has one crore 78 lakh followers. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter followers are one crore 52 lakh. Mr Gandhi joined Twitter in April 2015. (AGENCIES)