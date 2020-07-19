Employment July 19, 2020

REQUIRED FEMALE

ACCOUNTANT HAVING THE KNOWLEDGE

OF BUSY.

CALL: 9796945873

WANTED

AREA SALES Executive -01

(JAMMU HQ)

SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE OF MORE THAN 15 YEARS REQUIRED IN FMCG / MEDICAL MARKETING

SALARY: 35 K/ MONTH

Contact : Area Manager

M-9086356711

Required

3 wheeler or

4 wheeler auto/s

on trip basis

to be plied from

Walmart, best price, Jammu.

Contact: 94191 92119, 7889869211

REQUIRED LAW TEACHER

Law Teacher with

previous teaching

experience is required to teach a law student.

Contact at:

9055471844

REQUIRED

Required Female candidate for H.R. Graphic Designer and Tele Caller for

V.Group of Industries

Qualification – Graduate

Salary – Negotiable

Address: 422C Ware House Jammu

Interview date: 20-7-2020

11 am to 4 pm.

Contact No Mobile: 2435427, 2453925

JOBS

K.S. FURNITURE HOUSE

MUTHI

Sales Executive M/F- 5 No.

Marketing Executive M/F – 5 No

Accountant (Tally) M/F – 5 No.

Contact: Tel: 0191-2554216

Mob: 9419102040

Required driver for car

Wanted an experienced driver for Zen Estilo Car from Jammu city (Kachi Chawni area). Preference should be given to driver who belongs to Jammu old city. Salary negotiable.

Contact :

7889450290

9419101628

REQUIRED

Required well trained Pharmacist or Medical Assistant for Medical Shop

(Jamwal’s Medical Hall) in Sainik Colony Jammu.

For Contact:- 94191-46025, 94191-41315, 0191-2468808

Required

Coordinator MSW, Master

Humanities /Child Dev /Psychology/

Sociology/ Rural Dev Or B.A with

3 year experience. Counselor B.A

with Para Prof certificate, 1 year

experience, 10 + 2 with 3 year

experience. Team Member Matric

with literacy skills. Volunteer Matric

6 month’s experience.

Send CV:- chdudh.seeas@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Distributor Sales Executive – 2 Male

Sales Team Leader – 1 Male

Education: Graduates in any Discipline

Experience – 2 to 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)

Salary : Negotiable

Contact – AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ,

Channi, Jammu

Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)

Interview on 20.07.2020 & 21.07.2020

Time — 11.00 am to 01.00 pm

Mob No. 7780870031