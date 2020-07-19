Employment July 19, 2020

REQUIRED FEMALE
ACCOUNTANT HAVING THE KNOWLEDGE
OF BUSY.
CALL: 9796945873
WANTED
AREA SALES Executive -01
(JAMMU HQ)
SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE OF MORE THAN 15 YEARS REQUIRED IN FMCG / MEDICAL MARKETING
SALARY: 35 K/ MONTH
Contact : Area Manager
M-9086356711
Required
3 wheeler or
4 wheeler auto/s
on trip basis
to be plied from
Walmart, best price, Jammu.
Contact: 94191 92119, 7889869211
REQUIRED LAW TEACHER
Law Teacher with
previous teaching
experience is required to teach a law student.
Contact at:
9055471844
REQUIRED
Required Female candidate for H.R. Graphic Designer and Tele Caller for
V.Group of Industries
Qualification – Graduate
Salary – Negotiable
Address: 422C Ware House Jammu
Interview date: 20-7-2020
11 am to 4 pm.
Contact No Mobile: 2435427, 2453925
JOBS
K.S. FURNITURE HOUSE
MUTHI
Sales Executive M/F- 5 No.
Marketing Executive M/F – 5 No
Accountant (Tally) M/F – 5 No.
Contact: Tel: 0191-2554216
Mob: 9419102040
Required driver for car
Wanted an experienced driver for Zen Estilo Car from Jammu city (Kachi Chawni area). Preference should be given to driver who belongs to Jammu old city. Salary negotiable.
Contact :
7889450290
9419101628
REQUIRED
Required well trained Pharmacist or Medical Assistant for Medical Shop
(Jamwal’s Medical Hall) in Sainik Colony Jammu.
For Contact:- 94191-46025, 94191-41315, 0191-2468808
Required
Coordinator MSW, Master
Humanities /Child Dev /Psychology/
Sociology/ Rural Dev Or B.A with
3 year experience. Counselor B.A
with Para Prof certificate, 1 year
experience, 10 + 2 with 3 year
experience. Team Member Matric
with literacy skills. Volunteer Matric
6 month’s experience.
Send CV:- chdudh.seeas@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Distributor Sales Executive – 2 Male
Sales Team Leader – 1 Male
Education: Graduates in any Discipline
Experience – 2 to 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)
Salary : Negotiable
Contact – AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ,
Channi, Jammu
Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)
Interview on 20.07.2020 & 21.07.2020
Time — 11.00 am to 01.00 pm
Mob No. 7780870031
Editorial
Solar power projects for Ladakh
Environmental Compensation penalty