PM Modi meets Droupadi Murmu, greets her on being elected as India’s 15th President

New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Droupadi Murmu at her residence on Thursday and greeted and congratulated her on being elected as the new President of the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda was also present during the meeting.

Murmu has already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting in the Presidential election. She will be India’s 15th President.

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, said Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

“Up to this round, the cumulative total is – total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062,” Mody said.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab.

“In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes,” Mody said.

Odisha’s Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu’s victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate Murmu’s victory. (Agencies)