LG Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting to review new initiatives of Tourism Department

Directs officials to focus especially on tented accommodation at major tourist attractions, home stays, trekking routes, adventure & border tourism, Offbeat places & public conveniences at all tourist places

LG sets the target to enhance the capacities of home-stays to 25,000 beds by 31st December

Asks the department to identify major tourist attractions for developing tented colonies in partnership with private entrepreneurs

Since home-stays and tented accommodations are becoming popular among the domestic, foreign tourists as well as backpackers, J&K UT government is making efforts to promote tent stay at scenic locations that will deliver rapid growth to tourism industry: LG

Directs for making tented colonies functional at already identified locations in next three months

Tourism Department to identify tourist destinations to develop ropeways

LG calls for exploring the possibilities to set up pre-paid taxi counters at various tourist locations to address the issue of over-charging

Srinagar, July 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the new initiatives of Tourism Department, here at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor sought a detailed report on home-stays, setting up of tented accommodation at major tourist attractions, adventure activities, new trekking routes identified, Border Tourism, Capacity Building Programme at various levels.

While reviewing the measures being taken to promote home-stays in the UT, the chair was informed that around 800 home-stays are registered with the Tourism Department.

The Lt Governor directed Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez to submit a report on the number of tourists staying at these home-stays, and set the target of enhancing the capacities of home-stays to 25,000 beds by 31st December.

Tourism department was instructed to identify major tourist attractions where tented accommodation can be developed through public-private partnership.

Since home-stays and tented accommodations are becoming popular among the domestic and foreign tourists as well as backpackers, J&K UT government is making efforts to promote tent stay at scenic locations that will deliver rapid growth to the tourism industry, added the Lt Governor.

It was informed that around 30 locations were already identified and the department was directed to make the tented colonies functional at these locations in the next three months.

Emphasizing the need for making the tourist places more accessible, besides adding major attraction for the tourists, the Lt Governor directed the tourism department to identify such tourist destinations where ropeways can also be developed.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department gave a detailed presentation on the Activity Plan for 75 Offbeat Destinations identified by the Tourism Department, which are being developed with proper infrastructure and requisite facilities for the tourists.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure public conveniences, utilities, parking facilities, sanitation facilities, cleanliness, signage, toilet units, besides activities for the tourists at all tourist places.

The department was further advised to explore the possibility of setting up pre-paid taxi counters at various tourist locations to address the issue of over-charging.

Reviewing the ongoing works under the Capex budget of the Tourism directorate, the Lt Governor asked the department to adopt result-oriented and outcome-based approach at the planning stage for the effective execution of the projects.

On Swadesh Darshan 2.0, it was informed that five Tourist Destinations, three in Jammu & two in Kashmir Division viz:- Wular Lake and adjoining areas, Tosamaidan-Doodhpathri, Surinsar-Mansar, Basohli-Sarthal and Bhaderwah have been sent to the Government of India.

The chair was also briefed about the Physical and financial status of Swadesh Darshan Scheme (PMDP Projects).

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Syed Hamid, MD JKTDC; Dr GN Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir and other senior officials attended the meeting.