Delegation of Subject Committee of Haryana Vidhan Sabha calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 21: A delegation of Subject Committee on Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education and Health Services of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation headed by Sh Jagdish Nayar, comprising of the committee members- Sh Shishpal Singh, Sh Indu Raj, discussed with the Lt Governor about the past and present scenario of various sectors including Health, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy and Tourism in J&K.

The Lt Governor said that unprecedented development has been recorded in all the major sectors in Jammu Kashmir UT in the last three years.

He apprised the delegation of the Subject Committee, visiting J&K on a study tour, about various path breaking achievements recorded as a result of people-centric policies being implemented in the UT.

The Lt Governor said that J&K is the first UT of the country with two AIIMS and two Cancer Institutes, besides seven new medical colleges.

He also informed that J&K has already achieved the target of doubling the farmers’ income and the influx of tourists visiting Jammu Kashmir has broken all previous records, besides notable positive changes have been brought in all sectors.

The Lt Governor also shared with the Subject Committee the prospective initiatives and plans for the development of Jammu Kashmir UT.