Air India Dubai-Kochi flight suffers cabin pressurisation loss; masks deployed, plane diverted safely to Mumbai

NEW DELHI, July 21: An Air India Boeing 787 winging its way from Dubai to Kochi on Thursday experienced cabin pressurisation loss, that led to deployment of masks on the Dreamliner.

Reporting this issue, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the AI-934 landed safely.

There were 260 people on board the Air India flight and all are safe.

While ordering a probe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the aircraft (VT-ANE) and off-rostered (taken off flying duty) the crew.

“The captain had reported pressurisation loss,” officials said.

Two air safety officers have been rushed for a preliminary probe.

Comments from AI have been sought and are awaited.

This is the latest in a series of snags being faced by Indian carriers in past few months. (Agencies)