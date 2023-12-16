PM Modi holds ‘productive’ talks with Oman’s Sultan

NEW DELHI, Dec 16:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held “productive” talks with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the key areas of security, defence, trade and economy.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday, in his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

“Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years. I am sincerely welcoming you on behalf of all the people of India,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship, covering an array of areas.

“The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship covering the areas of political, security, defence, trade, economic, cultural and people to people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international issues,” Bagchi said on X.

It is learnt that the overall situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict also figured in the talks.

In the morning, Sultan bin Tarik was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“This first state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman,” the MEA said earlier this week while announcing the trip.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two countries has been on an upswing in the last few years. (PTI)