Modi Govt brought peace, normalcy in J&K: Raina

Sood for deliverance of welfare schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Ravinder Raina, president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government made sincere efforts to bring peace and normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir, while strengthening brotherhood among all sections in the region.

Addressing one day workshop on Vishwakarma Yojna organised by BJP OBC Cell, led by Sunil Prajapati at party Headquarters here, today Raina said the efforts made by the Modi Government were confidence-building measures that included grass root level development, addressing of individual issues, giving various big development projects and at the same time starting numerous public welfare schemes that have ensured direct benefits to the needy persons, irrespective of region or religion, said.

Ravinder Raina accompanied by Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari, J&K BJP, Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org), Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary and Rashpaul Verma, National Secretary OBC Morcha spoke about the commitment of the Modi Government to serve and uplift the needy people through various measures. He insisted that the Modi Government has always worked on the principle of ‘Antyodaya’ which means to ensure the benefits and all the basic facilities to the most neglected person living in the underprivileged classes who are devoid of better education, food, house, water or other facilities, which they must get in the present times.

Ashish Sood, while addressing the meeting, concentrated on the deliverance of various public welfare schemes, which are initiated by the Modi Government at the ground level. He spoke in depth on the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which aims to provide benefit to the persons pursuing small trades on small levels. He said that 18 traditional trades would be covered in the first instance under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which will provide support to artisans and craftsmen of rural and urban areas across India.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting, discussed the ongoing programmes including ‘Booth Jana Samwad Abhiyaan’, ‘Viksit Bharat Abhiyaan’ putting special focus on ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’. He asked the party workers to ensure the saturation of the schemes which concentrates on the family based practice of traditional skills by artisans and crafts people working with their hands and tools.

Sunil Prajapati conducted the proceedings.