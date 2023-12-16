Ladakh Admn issues 24 Member ECM list for smooth conduct of Khelo India Winter Games-2024

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 16: A list of 24 Executive Committee Members (ECM) has been issued today by Union Territory Administration Ladakh for the smooth conduct of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 here.

The winter games are scheduled to be held from February 6 to 10 in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The list of 24 Executive Committee Members has been issued by Deputy Secretary, General Administrative Department Rigzin Spalgon. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory Ladakh will be the Chairperson of Executive Committee and Co-Chairperson was Secretary (Sports), Govt. of India.

The selected members were Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education, Administrative Secretary, Tourism & Cultural Affairs Department, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department, Administrative Secretary Public Works Department, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, Administrative Secretary, Power Department, Administrative secretary, Transport Department, Representative from Sports Authority of India, New Delhi/Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India, Deputy Commissioner, District Leh, Superintendent of Police District Leh, Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, Ladakh (Member Secretary), Director, Housing and Urban Development Ladakh, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, Ladakh, Deputy Director General, Door Darshan, State/UT Govt, Station Director, All India Radio, State/UT Govt, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India, Representative of Indian Olympic Association and two prominent Sports Persons from UT.

According to the directive, the chairperson may include in the Committee any officer, resource person, consultant, and notable athlete. In addition, the Committee oversees and keeps an eye on the various Khelo India activities in addition to being responsible for the seamless operation of the Games.

The committee for the Khelo India Winter Games-2024 will be responsible for overseeing and supervising the infrastructure development of the Winter Games Venues, bringing about overall coordination among the various implementing agencies and carrying out duties under the general guidance of the OC (organizing-cum-coordination committee).