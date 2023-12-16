Dogra Hr Sec School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Dogra Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu celebrated its Annual Day cum Prize Distribution Ceremony here today.

Ravinder Raina, BJP President J&K was the Chief Guest accompanied by Gulchain Singh Charak President Dogra Sadar Sabha (J&K) presided over the function. Principal Davinder Kour presented the Annual Report. The theme of the Annual Function was “Bhavya Bharat” wherein a colourful cultural programme was presented by the students dedicated to the achievements of India.

Gulchain Singh Charak while appreciating the efforts of the school, emphasized on all round development of the students and urged upon the teaching faculty to strive for achieving this goal.

Ravinder Raina in his speech appreciated students for their achievements in different academic as well as co-curricular activities and appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers in putting up a great show and giving excellent results in Board examinations year after year.

Japneet Kour and Eisha were the Anchor whereas Sania Sarkar, Meenal, Pihu and Shristy were the attraction of the function for the manner they conducted the stage.