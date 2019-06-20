PM hosts dinner for MPs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hosted a dinner for members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at a state-run five-star hotel.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry had sent out invites to all members of both the Houses — over 750 MPs.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, various leaders of the ruling NDA, DMK’s Kanimozhi, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and three of four TDP Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP — Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh and T G Venkatesh — among others attended the dinner at hotel Ashok.

Sources said the dinner was hosted so that the Prime Minister and other members of the union council of ministers could meet all MPs from both the houses in an informal atmosphere. (AGENCIES)