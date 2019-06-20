Two new Rajya Sabha members take oath

NEW DELHI: Two new members on Thursday took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Virendra Prasad Vaishya took oath as member of the upper house. They were administered oath by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Tasa has been elected on the seat that fell vacant after the completion of the term of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He is also the deputy leader of the BJP in Assam. He was also a member of the 16th Lok Sabha.

For Mr Vaishya, this is his second term in the Rajya Sabha. He was earlier a member of the Upper House in 2008. (AGENCIES)