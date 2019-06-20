India’s vote against NGO not linked with Palestinian cause: MEA

NEW DELHI: India’s vote in the UN’s ECOSOC against a Palestinian NGO should not in any way be construed as a vote against the Palestinian cause, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

In a rare move, India on June 6 voted in favour of Israel in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to deny the Palestinian non-governmental organisation ‘Shahed’ the observer status, after Israel said the organisation did not disclose its ties with Hamas.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the vote should not be in any way be construed as a vote against the Palestinian cause.

“We voted in favour of a proposal which was submitted by Israel at the Economic and Social Council of the UN for further scrutiny by the committee on NGOs. The proposal was submitted by Israel based on information that the NGO allegedly has close contacts with terrorist organisations,” he said. (AGENCIES)