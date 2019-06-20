Will discuss with parties on how to deal with disruptions: LS Speaker

NEW DELHI: Making his intentions clear on dealing with disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday said he will hold discussions with all parties to address the issue.

He also said that members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house.

“Members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house… Such actions have dealt a blow to Parliament’s dignity. It should not be done. There are various other ways for members to convey their message,” Birla, who was on Wednesday elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously, told reporters.

“I will talk to all parties and discuss with them that what action can be taken against those who repeatedly show placards in the house and come to the well. Such actions of the members show Lok Sabha in poor light,” he said.

On the issue of disruptions, he said he will hold deliberations with all parties to decide what action can be taken against those members who indulge in such act. (AGENCIES)