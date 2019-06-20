Pitches for white ball cricket in England are flattest in world: Bumrah

SOUTHAMPTON: World’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah Thursday said the pitches in England used for white ball cricket are the “flattest tracks” he has ever bowled on as there is rarely any movement in the air or off the pitch.

Bumrah, one of the most important components in the Indian set-up, busted the myth about English conditions and tracks during an interaction with the media here.

“Whatever white ball cricket I have played so far, I felt the flattest wickets are those in England. There’s no help for the bowlers on these tracks,” he said.

“You see cloud cover and feel that the ball will swing but neither there is seam movement nor there is swing,” said Bumrah, whose assessment will not exactly be music to the ears of ICC or England and Wales Cricket Board.

Bumrah said when they play in England the Indian bowling unit is always ready for the worst case scenario and if some help is available, they treat it as bonus.

“You have to rely a lot on your accuracy and clarity. So that’s what we try to do. We know that wickets are flat in England and while bowling, we take that into consideration as the worst possible scenario. So if there is a bit of help, then adjustment becomes easy,” he said. (AGENCIES)