PM asks all to get vaccinated, follow Corona protocols

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 19: Addressing the media at Parliament house on the first day of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all to get vaccinated and follow Corona protocols.

The PM said, “I hope all of you have been vaccinated at least once. But even then, I pray to all of you and my colleagues in the House to cooperate in following the Corona protocols. Vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), and those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. The only way to become Baahubali is to fight against Corona is to get vaccinated”.

Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Corona, said Modi. It is being taken forward rapidly.

The pandemic has gripped the entire world, the entire human race, said Narendra Modi and added, therefore, we want meaningful debates in the Parliament over the pandemic. It should be given the highest priority so that we get all the practical suggestions from all the honorable MPs so that there can be a lot of innovation in the fight against the pandemic. If there are some shortcomings, then they can be rectified and we can move forward together in this fight.

Prime minister said, he had requested all the floor leaders to take time out in the evening tomorrow because “I want to give them a detailed presentation on the pandemic situation. We want the discussion in the House as well as outside with all the floor leaders, because I have been continuously meeting chief ministers”.

He said, discussions are taking place at different forums. It will be convenient if there is a discussion with the floor leaders along with the debate in the House.

Making a fervent appeal, Modi went on to say, “let this session be result oriented with effective debates so that the government can give people the answers sought by them. I would urge all the honorable MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Government to respond in a peaceful atmosphere. Democracy is strengthened when truth reaches people. It also strengthens people’s trust and improves the pace of development”.