JKTA deputation meets DSEJ, raises issues of teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers Association (JKTA) led by its UT President Bhupinder Singh today called on Director School Education Jammu Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma and highlighted the genuine issues of teaching fraternity.

JKTA demanded conversion of left out RReTs to Teachers Grade II/III, Transfer Policy in favour of Teachers appointed under ReT scheme, regularisation of ReTs who have completed their 5 years ReT period, release of salary of RReTs who haven’t been converted to Teachers Grade II/III due to adverse CID reports or any other reason as they are without salary for many months, DPC of Teachers to Masters, conversion of Head teachers posts (SSA) into non plan posts of Masters in upgraded middle schools.

The Association also demanded grant of post facto permissions in favour of RRETs /Teachers Grade II /III who have obtained their degrees from outside State recognized Universities, regularization of the services of surplus EVs, rationalization of teaching staff in all schools as per teacher -pupil ratio, online transparent transfers policy of teaching staff, choice posting and repatriation to home district of the teachers who are at the verge of retirement.

The Director gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured to redress all the issues including conversion of RRets to Gradell/lll to Teachers, release of pending salary of RRets and settlement of issue of surplus EVs.

Others who were part of the deputation, included Vice President Joginder Digra, Provincial President Jammu Pawan Kumar Verma, Provincial Special Secretary Kuldeep Chand and senior leader Ray Raj Thakur.