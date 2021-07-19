Govt brings 18 more services of 7 deptts under PSGA ambit

Different timelines fixed, Appellate Authorities designated

Maximum services pertain to Home, H&UD Deptts

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 19: In order to alleviate the grievances of the people, the Government has brought 18 more services of seven departments under the ambit of Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act. Moreover, different timelines have been fixed and Appellate Authorities designated to address the complaints of the service seekers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act was enacted in the year 2011 to provide for the delivery of public services to the people within the specified time-limit. Section 4 of the Act reads: “The Government may, from time to time, specify the services to be the public services for purposes of the Act and shall specify the time-limit within which such services shall be provided to the eligible persons”.

While exercising this power, the Government, on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has brought 18 more services of seven departments under the ambit of this Act, which has the provision of taking action against the designated officers for their failure to provide services within the stipulated time-frame or for rejecting the application on unjustifiable grounds.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration Department, 3 services of School Education Department, two of Health and Medical Education Department, four of Home Department, two of Public Works Department, two of Revenue Department, one of Cooperative Department and four of Housing and Urban Development Department have been included under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

The concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the School Education Department will provide approval for setting up and operating a play school within 45 days and in such cases the Deputy Secretary of the department will be the Ist Appellate Authority and Additional Secretary will be the 2nd Appellate Authority.

For registration of schools under Right to Education, Director concerned (up to 8th class) and Secretary Board of School Education (from 9th to 12th class) will be the designated officer and they shall provide this service within 45 days. However, for providing No Objection Certificate (NOC) for setting up of CBSE School the Administrative Department has been appointed as designated officer and timeline of 30 days has been fixed. In both these services, Deputy School and Additional Secretary will be the Ist and 2nd Appellate Authorities.

As far as registration for provisional/permanent certificate for clinical establishment under Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 and its Renewal is concerned, the District Registering Authority headed by District Magistrate will provide permanent certificate within 105 days of the receipt of application. However, for renewal and provisional certificates 90 and 10 days respectively have been fixed.

Similarly, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) concerned will ensure registration within 90 days under PC&PNDT Act. Same timeline has also been fixed for renewal of registration.

The District Magistrates will provide NOCs required for setting up of explosives manufacturing, storage, sale and transport units within 60 days while as for issuance of NOC for setting up of petroleum, diesel and Naphtha storage, sale and transport units timeframe of 30 days has been fixed for District Magistrates.

Similarly, for issuance of permanent license for sale of crackers timeframe of 30 days has been fixed while as for issuance of temporary license 5 days timeframe has been fixed for the District Magistrates. Moreover, the District Magistrates will issue cinematograph license and license for screening films within 20 days (excluding the time taken by the applicant for addressing the objection). For all these services, Divisional Commissioner has been designated as Ist Appellate Authority and Administrative Secretary, Home Department as 2nd Appellate Authority.

For road cutting permission by the Superintending Engineer and registration of contractor for works and services by the Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings, time frame of 7 and 30 days respectively has been fixed. Likewise, Tehsildars will ensure issuance of encumbrance certificate within 45 days and measurement/demarcation of land within 30 days.

For registration of cooperative societies, 30 days time-frame has been fixed for Registrar Cooperative Societies and Administrative Secretary of the department has been designated as Ist Appellate Authority.

As far as Housing and Urban Development Department is concerned, Joint Commissioner (Planning) will issue trade license and renewal thereof within 7 days while as Executive Engineers of Municipal Corporation Jammu/Srinagar will grant road cut permission within 7 days.

Same timeframe has been fixed for inspection for granting road cutting permission and verification to ensure proper restoration. However, for obtaining sewer/drainage connection, 15 days timeframe has been fixed for Executive Engineer (Drainage) of the Municipal Corporations, Collectors of Jammu and Srinagar Development Authorities and concerned Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Officer of the Urban Local Bodies.