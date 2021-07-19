Terrorists using drones to carry out activities: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Directing officers to remain extra cautious and alert, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that terrorists are using drones to carry out terrorist activities and their attempts must be foiled.

“Ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas and hinterland to check any infiltration attempt,” the J&K Police Chief said while chairing a high level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters Jammu to review the security scenario in Jammu Zone. He said, “terror outfits are continuously attempting to use drones for terrorist activities so remain extra vigilant and alert to foil their evil attempts.”

He also stressed on strengthening of police posts and nakas in border areas. After obtaining the district assessments of prevailing security situations and arising challenges, the DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

The DGP said, “action against terrorists should be continued and all the suspicious elements should be kept under check so as to foil their nefarious designs aimed of disrupting normal lives of the people.”

He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between J&K Police and other security agencies to meet the security challenges.

The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their districts. While reviewing the security situation on the highway grid the DGP directed the officers to intensify the Naka checking on the highway and plug the gaps with strict security measures so that no room is given to the enemies of peace.

He also stressed on strengthening of the city security grids and directed the officers to keep special focus on measures to check the narcotic trafficking, adding, “it is being used by the inimical elements to fund terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He asked officers to take stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade. Mr Singh further directed the officers for implementation of COVID SOPs in view of the upcoming EID festival.