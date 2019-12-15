PK terms CAB a decisive step to respond to genocides on Hindus

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: The decision to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is a monumental decision of Modi Government to address the mutilations inflicted on Hindus during the Colonial enslavement.

This was stated by the leaders of Panun Kashmir while addressing media persons at Press Club, here today.

PK leaders Dr Agnishekhar (Convener) and Dr Ajay Chrungoo (Chairman) were flanked by Daya Krishan Koul (Vice Chairman), Bihari Lal Koul (Secretary) and senior leader Satish Sher during the press conference.

“The passing of CAB by the Parliament of India is a resolve to ensure complete poltico-cultural decolonisation of India. Decolonising Indian mind is a critical necessity for National integration,” said Dr Agnishekhar.

He said providing citizenship to persecuted Hindus after recognising the genocidal attrition unleashed on them after partition of India will bring about a transformation in the character of State of India, adding the State of India since Independence chose to remain a mute bystander to the genocidal attrition unleashed on Hindus left in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“The State of India for long has been functioning as neutral or hostile entity towards the historical and civilisational responsibilities of Nation of India. Congress regimes had converted State of India into an instrument to wage war on the historical and civilisational identity of the Nation of India,” said Dr Ajay Chrungoo.

He said after the epochal decision of passing of CAB, the State of India will come in sync with the needs of the National of India, adding the entire nation stands wholeheartedly with Modi in this decision.

The leaders said that responding to the genocides unleashed on Hindus living outside India should act as stepping stone to address the genocide inflicted inside Independent India on Hindus living in Kashmir.

Panun Kashmir cautioned Govt of India that in near future there is a critical necessity of building a narrative on neutralisation of Art-370 and CAB which is both truthful and effective.