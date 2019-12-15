Dr Pranay gets SAP Healthcare Summit & Business Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: Son of the soil, Dr Pranay Mahajan has made Jammu proud by being awarded with the prestigious South Asia Pacific (SAP) Healthcare Summit and Business Award.

He has been chosen in the category of “Top 100 Impactful Healthcare Leaders” this year. The awards were presented by Medilinks India and News 1 India at an impressive ceremony held in Sirifort Auditorium, New Delhi.

The award was presented by renowned Justice (Retd) Mahavir S Chauhan. The programme was graced by various dignitaries including Harish Rawat, Ramesh Bidhuri, Abhay Singh Chautala, P P Mohammed Faizal, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Ashwini Choubey, Madan Lal (former cricketer), Swamy Anandswaroop Ji and Balmukund Pandey along with many eminent doctors, experts of different fields and prominent members of the civil society.

Currently posted in PGI Chandigarh, Dr Pranay Mahajan, apart from being an author, has been a keynote speaker at many platforms and has been active participant in various social initiatives like Organ Donation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.

He is founder member of Integrated Association of Medical, Basic and Social Scientists (IAMBSS), life member of Academy of Hospital Administration, NATCO and member of Quality Council of India. He has contributed in assignments entrusted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and UNICEF.