MP, CEC fail to persuade agitating students

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 15: The ongoing hunger strike by Students’ Organization of Unified Ladakh (SOUL) continues for the fourth consecutive day today.

Some students were reportedly not keeping well and rushed for medication. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Hill Council Chairman Gyal P Wangyal and Executive Councillors Konchok Stanzin and Punchok Stanzin, BJP executive members visited the students at hunger strike site today.

MP Jamyang urged the students to break their hunger strike and assured that he and the Council will do their best for the safeguard of Ladakh region. To safeguard the Ladakhi interest, the MP urged Hill Council to hold an emergency meeting of Council so as decide what is the way forwards.

“Council have powers to make bylaws and rules and regulation and now its Council’s duty to execute their powers to make rules and regulation however if any amendment needed in Council Act we can amend it from time to time,” said Jamyang, adding that Government have absolute powers on land and in case some land requires for public welfare (hospital, school construction) and defence requirement, Government can take anytime.

Hill Council Chairman Gyal P Wangyal said that he will take EC meeting followed by General Council within 3 months times. He further said that he also needs to consult with Kargil Council for collective decision.

The MP offered juice and bread to the striking students including Rigzin Dorjay but they refused to break the hunger strike saying that unless the MP issues some recommendation letter to Hill Council to act on some concrete decision to safeguard Ladakhi land, environment and identity, they cannot break their hunger strike.