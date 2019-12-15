Focus on revival, expansion of Pashmina yield: LG Mathur

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH: Dec 15: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh RK Mathur visited Pashmina Goat Farm, Upshi to take stock of progress.

Team of doctors headed by District Sheep Husbandry Officer Leh, Dr. Tundup Namgyal apprised LG about the current scenario of the farm, number of goats, their rearing, breeding and appropriate time and process of combing of Pashmina hair from the goats. He was shown a live demonstration of combing of Pashmina hair from a goat.

With the potential to work for a better and promising future of the breeders, the department should concentrate on revival and expansion of Pashmina yield, stressed LG. He had a detailed discussion on ways to increase breeders; improvement in quantity and quality of goats; the importance of mixing coloured haired Pashmina goats in addition to the traditional white colour; skill development to increase manpower also facilitating job opportunities; value addition and other important aspects.

He gave directions for submission of a Detailed Project Report in a month’s time regarding rearing and breeding of goats, value addition of Pashmina and fodder cultivation for the animals.

Sarpanch Gya Halqa, Tsering Dawa gave a representation to LG regarding grievances of the villagers.