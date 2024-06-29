PHDCCI organises awareness session with JKFA to promote cold chain storage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: For the promotion of cold chain storage system, an awareness session organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) was held here today.

The session was organised with the Jammu Kashmir Fruit Association (JKFA), in the presence of Asheesh Fotedar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) from the National Centre for Cold-Chain Development (NCCD).

The session was led and organised by Rahul Sahai, Chair PHDCCI Jammu to address the crucial topic of promoting cold chain storage in the region and taking stock of other problems faced by them.

Asheesh Fotedar provided valuable insights into the various subsidies available for horticulture, encouraging members to take advantage of these opportunities.

Members emphasized the importance of promoting the Chenab Valley for fruit and vegetables production and for cold chain awareness, highlighting its unique produce such as Gucchi, apple, Anardana, Plum and Kesar.

Asheesh urged stakeholders to communicate about their queries and issues with the government of UT and GOI to ensure that their concerns are addressed as early as possible.

Additionally, Rahul Sahai highlighted the expired lease deeds issue faced by the Jammu Kashmir Fruit Association with NCCD.

Rahul recommended that the Jammu Kashmir Fruit Association should meet with the Joint Secretary of Agriculture in Delhi to raise their issues, assuring them that PHDCCI would support their efforts to get back on track.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all parties to work collaboratively towards the advancement of cold chain storage solutions and the overall development of the horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir and it was decided that PHDCCI and NCCD will hold regular online interactions with JKFA regarding awareness of various schemes of GOI .

JKFA delegation led by Parveen Kumar Gupta, President, Atul Ghai, Vice President, Nitin Jain, General Secretary, Rajesh Gupta, Secretary, Ashok Gupta, Treasurer and other esteemed members were part of the discussion and awareness session.