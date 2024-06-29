LG flags off first batch of 4600 Amarnath Ji pilgrims under tight security

Yatris given warm welcome enroute

Avtar Bhat

JAMMMU, June 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Ji pilgrims to the holy cave from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, here early this morning under tight security arrangements.

Amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras, and ringing of quench shells, the first batch of 4603 Yatris was flagged off for the holy cave from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu base camp in a cavalcade of 231 light and heavy vehicles.

The yatris were enthusiastic and as Lt Governor flagged off the first vehicle, the slogans like `Bum Bum Bhole’ and `Har Har Mahadev’ rent the air. The jubilant yatris were dancing and reciting bhajans. Click here to watch video

Sinha extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching journey.

“May the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s life,” he said.

Eminent spiritual leaders; heads of religious organizations; public representatives; senior officers of Civil Administration, Police, Security Forces and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), prominent citizens, and devotees in large number were present on the occasion.

Among the 4603 yatris, 2670 left via traditional Pahalgam route in a cavalcade of 116 light and heavy vehicles while 1933 left via shortest Baltal track in a cavalcade of 115 light and heavy vehicles.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims, Besides three tier security right from Lakhanpur to holy cave the high-tech CCTV cameras have been installed on entire yatra route for surveillance and drones have also been pressed in service. The yatri convoy is escorted by police and CRPF escort vehicles up to twin base camps. Besides, check points have been made to ensure smooth yatra from both the tracks, officials said.

Officials said that traffic restrictions will be imposed on various routes from today to August 19 with daily advisories issued to minimize inconvenience.

The yatris were given rousing reception at Udhampur, Ramban, at Navyug Tunnel in Kulgam district, Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar and Ganderbal districts by the officers, prominent citizens members of trade and other organizations led by respective Deputy Commissioners.

The Yatris reached to their respective base camps in Nunwan -Pahalgam in Anantnag district of South Kashmir and Baltal in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir by this evening where from they will proceed to holy cave situated at an altitude of 3888 meters in deep Himalayas.

Reports reaching here said there is heavy rush both at Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam Base Camps. Sources said over 4000 pilgrims are camping at Baltal to leave for darshan early morning tomorrow while the same number of pilgrims have also reached Pahalgam to leave for holy cave early tomorrow morning.

Sources said while the pilgrims leaving via shortest Baltal track can perform darshan in a single day those leaving via traditional and longest route of Nunwan -Chandanwari have to pass three nights at Haltage camps of Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni before reaching holy cave.

While the Langars have been established in entire yatra area the local service providers including ponywallas and labourers have also reached their respective spots to assist the yatra, sources said.

The security forces have established their pickets on entire yatra area for surveillance while the rescue teams have also installed their camps enroute to holy cave from both the tracks, sources said.

Meanwhile, thousands of yatris reached here from different parts of the country to embark on holy pilgrimage today. Sources said over four thousand pilgrims are camping at Saraswati Dham, Vaishnavi Dham and nearby lodgments. The highly enthusiastic yatris including men and women are seen in long queues at Saraswati Dham waiting for their registration. Reports said that over 3500 pilgrims have managed to reach Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here where from they will leave for twin base camps early tomorrow morning.

The 52-day-long Yatra which will begin from tomorrow will culminate on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan on August 19.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha attended an event organised by Civil Society, trade fraternity and citizens, in Srinagar today, to welcome pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of the people of Jammu Kashmir in smooth and successful conduct of the annual holy yatra.

“People feel privileged to be part of holy pilgrimage and contributing to make the journey safe and a truly fulfilling spiritual experience. The spiritual journey to the holy cave is the symbol of faith and unity. For centuries, it has been the collective responsibility of the society to make every step of this journey blissful,” the Lt Governor said.

Interacting with various stakeholders, Sinha highlighted the important role of civil society groups, trade bodies and local citizens in the hassle-free pilgrimage. He urged them to come forward and welcome the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji coming from across the country and abroad.

The responsibility of carrying forward the great tradition of serving pilgrims our ancestors followed with full devotion rests on the shoulders of all of you, he said.

“J&K has glorious heritage of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood. It is the land of almost all religions known to mankind. These values deeply embedded in society are expressed in this Yatra and everyone irrespective of religion and caste participates in serving the pilgrims,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Sinha also spoke on the arrangements made by the administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Police, Security Forces and various stakeholder departments for the safe and secure pilgrimage of the devotees.

Addressing the Traffic management related issues, the Lt Governor said the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has been directed to take comprehensive measures to provide resolution to ease traffic congestion, especially in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor also observed that the arrangements for Muharram have already started. The administration is taking all the stakeholders onboard for Muharram, he added.

Aftab Malik, Chairman, DDC, Srinagar; Safina Baig, Chairperson, DDC Baramulla; Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman DDC Anantnag; Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson DDC Ganderbal; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; civil society members, representatives of various organizations and community leaders shared their inputs and extended all support and cooperation to the administration in the peaceful and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor assured that the valuable suggestions received from various stakeholders will be incorporated for the convenience of the yatris and the general public.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers were also present.