Bhalla discusses political, security situation with Rahul

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 28: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today met former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at his official residence in New Delhi and congratulated him on being elected as Leader of Opposition and winning both his contested seats.

Bhalla also discussed the overall political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with AICC leader. He lauded Gandhi’s “relentless fight to restore democracy, secularism and unity in the country” and appreciated his “indefatigable fight for the cause of the nation”.

He expressed confidence that as Leader of Opposition will once again go a long way in voicing the concerns of the people of the nation.

Bhalla apprised Rahul Gandhi for the political situation in J&K and the ongoing organizational activities of the party. He also discussed the feedback from the workers and people about the functioning of the present government and the role being played by Congress to represent and highlight the issues of the people of J&K.

Bhalla had one-to-one meeting with Rahul Gandhi. It was his first meeting with Gandhi after becoming Leader of Opposition. Rahul said that his party is deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal in the last few years.

“Modi Govt has left no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir. We are deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal,” Rahul said. He further expressed his hope for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi asked the JKPCC leaders to “unitedly fight the anti-people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir”. He asked them to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“We hope to see full statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a state at the earliest,” he added.

The meeting deliberated upon the latest political situation in the wake of the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections and the preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, which are otherwise due to be held any time, but the state is under Lt Governor’s rule.

Bhalla invited Rahul Gandhi to visit J&K as all sections of society want to share their grievances with him.