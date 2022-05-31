PHDCCI delegation calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 31: A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation headed by Pradeep Multani, President PHDCCI lauded the Lt Governor-led UT Government for addressing the concerns of the business community and taking various initiatives for industrial development in the UT.

The delegation further submitted a representation to the Lt Governor seeking support measures for the economic development of J&K pertaining to Ease of Doing Business and implementation of Business Action Reforms plan, extension of VAT amnesty, review of Srinagar Master Plan, Ease in banking services, infrastructure projects, support to existing manufacturing and service sector, extension of emergency credit line guarantee scheme to all sectors, Special Economic Zone, etc.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that all their issues and demands would be addressed on merit.

UT Government is taking various breakthrough initiatives for furthering the economic growth and holistic development of Jammu & Kashmir, he said.

We are committed to strengthen the industrial & business ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of the society, added the Lt Governor.