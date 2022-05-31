Chairman NABARD calls on LG Mathur, discusses various new initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, May 31: Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Dr GR Chintala, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, at Raj Niwas today.

Chairman briefed about the opening of NABARD’s District Development Manager (DDM) Office in Ladakh and its various initiatives for boosting Ladakh’s rural economy. He shared the plans to fund new projects in Ladakh, including the production of vegetables/crops in Green Houses using solar panels to lift water; improving the production of apricot in Ladakh using modern technology and equipment; production of green fodder for livestock; developing a Centre of Excellence in the wool sector in Chushul village in collaboration with Looms of Ladakh; building artificial glaciers across Ladakh. Chairman NABARD requested for approval for the implementation of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to enable the people of Ladakh to avail loans for various activities. He presented a copy of NABARD’s Focus Paper on Ladakh to LG Mathur.

LG appreciated NABARD for setting up a DDM Office in Ladakh. He shared his vision and requested for NABARD’s assistance in the development of a few critical sectors for the overall development of Ladakh. He stressed on the need for the production of vegetables on a larger scale in commercial greenhouses along with household greenhouses for economic growth and also to enable Ladakh to become self-sufficient.

LG emphasised on the need for a quantum jump in production of fodder for livestock to ensure a good animal base in Ladakh. He requested NABARD to conduct a comprehensive study and develop Centres of Excellence for both wool and wood sectors. He stated that the Centre of Excellence is needed in the wool sector for developing good quality Khadi wool market. LG highlighted the potential of the dairy sector in Ladakh, especially of the milk produced by the native Ladakhi cattle, recognised as the 42nd cattle breed of India, which are a natural source of A2 milk and also has the presence of Hypoxia InducingFactor-1 (HIF-1).

LG further requested for assistance in producing sanitary pads for women under NAB Foundation.