Nitishwar visits Udhampur, takes stock of Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 31: Proactive approach and coordinated efforts are requisite for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

This was emphasized by the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar during his visit to District Udhampur.

During the visit, Principal Secretary, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, reviewed the arrangements of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2022, particularly from Tikri to Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna; SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan and other officers of Civil and Police Administration were accompanying the Principal Secretary.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned authorities to make all necessary arrangements including drinking water, sanitation, power supply, lodging, construction of temporary toilets, parking of buses ferrying the yatries etc, well in advance catering to the needs of the devotees and other stakeholders.

He also inspected car parking area and other proposed sites such as halt stations, staying capacity being developed for the convenience of yatries.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the Principal Secretary that District Administration is making all efforts for providing best facilities to the yatries, and informed about the provision of other basic amenities being created in the district for the ensuing holy yatra.