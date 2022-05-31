Use latest technologies in anti-corruption measures: LG to ACB, GAD

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the additional office block of Anti Corruption Bureau Headquarters at Srinagar.

Congratulating the entire team of Anti Corruption Bureau on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new building would not only add infrastructural space for the working of ACB but also displays the resolve of the UT government for zero tolerance towards corruption.

Anti Corruption Bureau is working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-related matters and ensure transparency in the governance system, besides taking various measures to deal effectively with the menace of corruption, the Lt Governor observed.

Grievance redressal and preventive mechanism have added a new dimension to the vigilance work to curb malpractices. Initiatives like Satark Nagrik application and Departmental Vigilance Officers portal are playing a key role in the effective and right dissemination of information to all stakeholders, and have led to better vigilance work, said the Lt Governor.

Further, the vigilance clearance has become online in which GAD/ ACB has issued more than 30,000 vigilance clearances since June, 2021, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the Anti Corruption Bureau and General Administration Department to adopt anti-corruption measures and preventive actions using the latest technologies, and work in collaboration to set new benchmarks in curbing corrupt practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K complimented the Engineers of the Police Construction Division (PCD) for completing the work in record time.

Manoj Kumar Diwedi, Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, in his address, said that the new building is symbolic of the efforts of strengthening the Anti Corruption Bureau in terms of manpower, infrastructure and IT equipment.

Anand Jain, Director, Anti Corruption Bureau gave a briefing about the functioning of the ACB and features of the new building.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 9.04 crores, the work on the building was completed in a short span of 23 months. The infrastructure comprises of 39 rooms including Director’s Chamber in addition to Conferencing Hall with AV facilities, waiting Lounge, VIP Lounge, Dinning Hall, Help Desk, Canteen, two meeting halls and a common kitchen.