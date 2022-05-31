Consequences of BJP Govt’s policies being borne by civilians in J&K: Patil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: All India Congress Committee leader and In-Charge J&K affairs of the party Rajni Patil today said that consequences of the BJP Government’s wrong policies are being borne by the civilians in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

AICC leader who arrived here today on four-day visit on the directions of the party high command to review the party affairs and existing political scenario in J&K Congress under ‘Nav Sankalp Shivar’ at Patnitop, told media-persons here that the historical Dogra state has been unilaterally and unconstitutional disbanded and downgraded into UT against the honour, rights and sentiments of the people, who seek restoration of statehood at the earliest with safeguards for land and jobs.

Patil said UTs have become states in the country but far the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded into UT in the history of India, which is not only unfortunate but injustice. The Congress party would fight for the genuine rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir who have underwent numerous sufferings during the past four years especially post August 05, 2019.

Referring to the organization, she said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have assigned her an important role to apprise them of the ground situations and sentiments of dedicated workers who stood like a rock for the party during all these years of the difficult times. She said that party is supreme and all have to work unitedly to defeat the challenges of the time.

Patil appreciated the dedication of the party cadre and said that Congress is still a strong force in Jammu and Kashmir, as the people have realized the hollowness of the slogans of the BJP and the people especially the youth and students have been deprived of jobs and basic rights. She said that Congress workers stood like a rock against the vindictive policies of the BJP and remained loyal to the party. Time is ripe for the party to emerge stronger in both Jammu and in Kashmir regions.

Slamming the Modi Govt’s policy failure, Patil condemned the killing of another Govt teacher from Samba Rajni Bala in Kulgam today. Claiming that the Centre’s revocation of Article 370 & demonetisation had failed to check terror in the valley, he said that the consequences were being borne by civilians. She argued that the recent killing has shown that insecurity is growing despite govt’s much-touted gains. Batting for a better Kashmir policy, she condemned the killings. Patil, on the other hand, claimed that Pakistan via its proxies was targeting J&K.

She further stated that ere that ‘Nav Sankalp Shivar’ is being held at Patnitop starting from 31st May, 2022 till 02nd June, 2022 to discuss the issues of the people faced by them in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders from both the regions will particepate and the formal inauguration will be held on 1st June, 2022, where top leaders of J&K and Senior leaders from AICC will participate and deliberate upon the current situation.

Earlier, senior Congress leader was received by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla along with other senior leaders. Patil along with Bhalla and other senior leaders straightway from Airport visited residence of NPP founder chief Prof Bhim Singh who breathed his last today and paid their tributes.