Petrol price crosses Rs 96 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Due to an increase in price of petrol and diesel for the second consecutive day by the Oil marketing companies, petrol prices in Delhi and Kolkata crossed Rs 96 per liter for the first time on Saturday.

Petrol became costlier by up to 27 paise and diesel by 24 paise today in four major metros of the country.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, in Delhi, petrol became costlier by 27 paise to Rs 96.12 and diesel by 23 paise to Rs 86.98 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for 23 days from May 4 till now, while there has been no change in prices for the remaining 17 days.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 5.72 and diesel by Rs 6.25 in Delhi during this period.

In Mumbai, petrol price was increased by 26 paise and diesel by 24 paise. With this, the price of petrol reached Rs 102.30 and that of diesel reached Rs 94.39 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol became costlier by 24 paise to Rs 97.43 and diesel by 22 paise to Rs 91.64 per liter.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol increased by 26 paise and that of diesel by 23 paise. There one liter of petrol reached Rs 96.06 and diesel at Rs 89.83 per liter.

Today the prices of petrol and diesel in four metros of the country are as follows:

City————–Petrol/liter———–Diesel/liter

Delhi—————96.12—————–86.98

Mumbai————102.30—————94.39

Chennai————-97.43—————91.64

Kolkata————-96.06—————-89.83. (Agency)