Employment June 12, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Post Education Experience
1. Administration Graduate 10 yrs.
2. Legal Officer Law Graduate 7 yrs.
3. Civil Engineer B.Tech (Civil) 3-12 yrs
4. Electrical B.Tech 5 yrs
Engineer (Electrical)
5. Accounts MBA/B.Com 5 yrs
6. Data Entry Graduate 2 yrs
Operator
balbeer@sstelecomjk.co.in
Whatsapp: 7006619640
Required Beauticians
at
Yes Madam
At Home Salon
Jammu
(Knowledge of Rica Waxing must)
Salary – 10,000/- Plus incentives
Call – 9682334087
JOB VACANCY
COUNSELLOR
A female staff with good communication skills for an office in Gandhi Nagar.
Send your resume
60060-12456
REQUIRED
MARKETING EXECUTIVE
FOR SELLING OF SWACHHTEA
NEW BRAND
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
tveplpvt.ltd@gmail.com
H/O SILIGURI WEST BENGAL
JAMMU OFFICE :
R.S. PURA JAMMU
7889747040
WALK IN INTERVIEW
A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for an Australian Inbound and Outbound process. Work from home option available. Salary 15,000 to 20,000 plus Incentives.
Minimum Qualification:
Graduation and excellent
communication skills are a must.
Contact: 9086422862
REQUIRED
A professional cook for home with
experience of 2 yrs should know to cook all Indian, Continental Chinese, Veg,
Non-Veg, Sweet Dishes.
Work Timing:
6 am (Morning) to 12 pm (Afternoon)
Everyday (No Holiday)
Expected Salary – 7-8 thousand negotiable
Phone No: 7889871192
Required for Home in Channi Himmat