Employment June 12, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Post Education Experience

1. Administration Graduate 10 yrs.

2. Legal Officer Law Graduate 7 yrs.

3. Civil Engineer B.Tech (Civil) 3-12 yrs

4. Electrical B.Tech 5 yrs

Engineer (Electrical)

5. Accounts MBA/B.Com 5 yrs

6. Data Entry Graduate 2 yrs

Operator

balbeer@sstelecomjk.co.in

Whatsapp: 7006619640

Required Beauticians

at

Yes Madam

At Home Salon

Jammu

(Knowledge of Rica Waxing must)

Salary – 10,000/- Plus incentives

Call – 9682334087

JOB VACANCY

COUNSELLOR

A female staff with good communication skills for an office in Gandhi Nagar.

Send your resume

60060-12456

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

FOR SELLING OF SWACHHTEA

NEW BRAND

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

tveplpvt.ltd@gmail.com

H/O SILIGURI WEST BENGAL

JAMMU OFFICE :

R.S. PURA JAMMU

7889747040

WALK IN INTERVIEW

A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for an Australian Inbound and Outbound process. Work from home option available. Salary 15,000 to 20,000 plus Incentives.

Minimum Qualification:

Graduation and excellent

communication skills are a must.

Contact: 9086422862

REQUIRED

A professional cook for home with

experience of 2 yrs should know to cook all Indian, Continental Chinese, Veg,

Non-Veg, Sweet Dishes.

Work Timing:

6 am (Morning) to 12 pm (Afternoon)

Everyday (No Holiday)

Expected Salary – 7-8 thousand negotiable

Phone No: 7889871192

Required for Home in Channi Himmat