Ladakh reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over two months

LEH: The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 31 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily rise in over two months, taking the infection tally to 19,506, officials said on Saturday.

The twin districts of Leh and Kargil had recorded over 9,000 positive cases and 67 Covid-related deaths since April, pushing the overall death toll in the region to 197 — 143 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.

However, the number of new infections started declining from June 6 when the figure came down to double figures.

Out of the 31 new cases, the officials said, 20 persons tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 16,113, while 11 cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,393 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Eighty-eight patients — 63 in Leh and 25 in Kargil — were discharged after recovery, taking the number of cured patients to 18,513, which accounted for 94.91 per cent of the total cases, they said.

They said the active cases have now dropped to 796 — 653 in Leh and 143 in Kargil. (AGENCIES)