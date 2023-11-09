Peoples’ participation lies at core of rural prosperity: LG

Back to Village-5: Sinha visits Chatha Farm

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Back to Village-5 event at Chatha Farm, Satwari Jammu, today.

Addressing a public gathering, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration to establish participatory and people centric governance and creating an enabling environment for inclusive development.

“Peoples’ participation lies at the core of rural prosperity. Back to Village initiative of the J&K administration is shaped to address saturation of developmental and welfare schemes and to ensure village communities receive benefits of Central and UT Schemes,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the J&K Administration has accorded the highest priority to vulnerable sections and providing unprecedented resources to bring about a revolution in rural and far-flung areas.

In the last few years, timely implementation and monitoring of programmes ensured unique opportunity for holistic development of villages. Various sections of society have been liberated from decades of discrimination and exploitation and provided opportunities to benefit from growth, he added.

“The road to J&K’s progress and prosperity has to pass through its villages and far flung areas. It is our determination and commitment to ensure better infrastructure, amenities, public services, skills and opportunities for youth and women, and enhanced productivity of Agriculture & allied sector,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon all the citizens of rural areas to contribute in improving the literacy rate, eradicate malnutrition and TB from Panchayats. Every village should aspire to become Self-reliant and spearhead the sustainable development of J&K, he said.

PRI representatives expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for taking development to the grassroots level.

The Lt Governor also visited the stalls put up by various Government departments highlighting various initiatives and welfare programs of the Government.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, senior officers, PRI members and people in large number were present.