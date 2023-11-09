Vishal Mart announces Festive Dhamaka Offer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Amid the ongoing season of festivals, Vishal Mart has announced its Festive Dhamaka Offer here today.

By availing the offers, shoppers can look forward to incredible discounts and fantastic deals across various categories.

Abhinandan Tilak and Abhivadan Tilak, Proprietor of Vishal Mart informed that the upcoming festive season, Vishal Mega Mart is putting forth a spectacular array of discounts which include up to 50% off on Ladies Party Wear, which are available at unbeatable prices.

Up to 70% off on Kids Winter Wear will be available for children, all at a remarkable discount.

Sweatshirts & Denims @ 300/-, Shirts @ 200/-, Pants @ 300/- all fashion items for men, with sweatshirts, denims, shirts, and pants available at unbelievably affordable prices.

Up to 70% off on branded Pant-coat for Kids & Men, on Ladies & Men Blazers: and Western Dresses are now available at remarkable discounts.

Vishal Mega Mart has multiple branches in Bakshi Nagar, Shaheedi Chowk Kathua, and now conveniently located at Dudhadhari Mandir Lane, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Vishal Mega Mart is committed to deliver the exceptional value to its customers, ensuring that everyone can celebrate the festive season in style without breaking the bank.