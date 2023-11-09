NC engineered exodus of Kashmiri Pandits: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Making a scathing attack on National Conference (NC), BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today alleged that entire nation knows Abdullah family engineered the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits by unleashing grave violence.

Reacting strongly to the observation made by Omar Abdullah that the Colour Red reflected blood of the people of the State, Chugh said it was an insult to the entire J&K because ” We all know how they engineered exodus of minority Pandits from Valley. He said the Abdullahs and the Muftis have been always hand-in-glove with the forces across the border to make life miserable for people in J&K.

Today, Chugh said, J&K is one of the most secure states in the country because of the development and progressive policies of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The people of the Union Territory (UT) are ready to teach a big lesson to the Abdullah and Mufti families in the forthcoming elections in the UT. Chugh said the people have woken up to the fact how the entry of Pakistan subversive forces has been facilitated by the anti-BJP forces.