Two cops suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar, has ordered suspension of two cops for “dereliction of duty.”

A police spokesperson said that Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Jagdish Raj and Constable Wasim Akram were suspended with immediate effect after a police team on routine night checking duty found a police vehicle abandoned.

“The SSP Jammu took serious note of this dereliction of duty by the cops posted at Police Post Chinnore and accordingly ordered their suspension with immediate effect,” he said.

In a statement, SSP Jammu has stated that dereliction of duty will not be tolerated and police personnel found slacking on duty shall be dealt with strictly as per the laid down norms of the police department.