Modi Govt committed to equitable development of all States: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

HYDERABAD, Nov 9 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to equitable development of all States without any discrimination on the basis of language, region or political considerations.

For the first time in more than 75 years since Independence, PM Narendra Modi has ensured a level playing field to youth aspiring for Government jobs by conducting recruitment examinations in regional Indian languages including Telugu.

“The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the MTS (non-technical) Exam and CHSLE Exam in 13 languages since last year, that is 11 regional languages in addition to already existing Hindi and English, while before 2014, candidates had no option, but to choose either Hindi or English as the medium of examination,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, addressing a public meeting Hazurabad, near here.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Modi Government is fully committed to encourage use and development of regional languages including Telugu and ensure that no one is denied an opportunity or face a disadvantaged position due to language barrier.

It is an evidence of PM Modi’s concern for the student community across the country , said Dr Jitendra Singh, that the JEE, NEET and UGC exams are also now being conducted in 12 Indian Languages and this historic decision will give impetus to participation of local youth, improve their selection prospects and encourage regional languages.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, notable progress has been made in the last more than nine years under the leadership of PM Modi to promote the Indian regional languages like Telugu besides the Official Language, Hindi.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very historic decision in the new National Education Policy (NEP) by giving importance to the mother tongue of students in Primary, Technical and Medical education. NEP 2020 promotes the use of regional languages and development of eContent by all States in all regional languages.

Unfortunately, development of Telangana has suffered since the party in power worked without accountability and transparency. Telangana could have developed at a faster pace under the NDA,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, States with Double Engine Governments are doing better than the rest.

While on the one hand, the KCR Govt in Telangana failed to keep any of the promises made by it to the people of Telangana,Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is PM Modi who has all along cared for the people of the State.

Telangana got the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi with Rs 9,000 cr for 35 lakh farmers, said Dr Jitendra Singh and added, 7.8 cr Covid vaccine doses were administered. Similarly, 60 lakh youth in the State got benefit of Central Mudra loan and 5.25 street vendors benefitted from PM Svanidhi Yojana, he said.

In Telangana, the Minister said, 2.5 lakh houses were constructed under PM Avas Yojana(urban) and 30 lakh rural toilets under Swachh Bharat.

“Whether it is Law & Order or the welfare schemes for farmers and the needy, States with Double Engine Governments are performing better on the development index due to more accountability and fine-tuning in implementation of welfare schemes,” he said.