Union Minister for AYUSH awards NABH accreditation to five AHWCs of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Nov 9: Union Minister for Ayush, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal today awarded NABH accreditation to five Ayush Health & Wellness Centres of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sonowal presented the NABH accreditation certificates for AHWC Sunjwan, Khandwal, Phallian, Dalpad and Jib to Director Ayush J&K Dr Mohan Singh, in presence of Mahendra Bhai Manjupara (Union Minister of State for Ayush and Woman & Child Development) at a program organized by Union Ministry of Ayush in Panchkula (Chandigarh), to celebrate National Ayurveda Day.

Ayush Health & Wellness Centres Sunjwan, Khandwal and Phallian in Jammu and AHWC Dalpad and Jib in Udhampur were awarded NABH accreditation on the basis of providing quality Ayush Health services, exemplary facilities with regard to distribution of Ayush medicines, Yoga sessions which includes both wellness and therapeutic yoga, quality of care, optimum utilization of human sources, control of communicable and prevention of non-communicable diseases, school health checkups, IEC activities, community health programs etc.

Sonowal in his address congratulated the Health Department of J&K for providing best Ayush Health Care facilities to the people. He emphasized for bringing Ayurveda as a first choice of treatment for the people. He further informed that Ayush systems of Medicine have through their efficacious and patient friendly treatment protocols found acceptance throughout the world.

Dr Mohan Singh, in his address, thanked Bhupinder Kumar (Secretary, J&K Health & Medical Education Department) for providing immense support to promote Ayush sector in the UT. He informed that against the sanctioned 571 standalone Ayush dispensaries in J&K, 456 standalone Ayush dispensaries have been upgraded to AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres in phased manner by Directorate of Ayush J&K under National Ayush Mission.

He said these Ayush Health & Wellness centres are providing comprehensive Primary Ayush Health Care facilities to the people “From April 2023 till date, more than 32 lakh patients have availed various Ayush consultations in AHWCs. “Through the Public Health Outreach, programs implemented at ground level by Ayush Health & Wellness centres 60 lakh beneficiaries have been provided consultations based on Ayush Principles and Practices,” he added.