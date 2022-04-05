People fed-up with lies-riddle policies, misrule of BJP: Bimla

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 5: Vice president of National Conference (NC) Women wing and former MLA Bimla Luthra today said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are fed-up with lies-riddle policies and misrule of BJP.

Addressing a meeting at Ramgarh block, the senior NC leader said that the common man has been facing the brunt of inflation, impacting his daily life in every aspect. She said that the Central Government headed by Narendra Modi has completely failed to take meaningful steps to curb menace of inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities.

Condemning the rise in the price of LPG cylinders, Bimla Luthra said that price rise has affected the budget of a common man. She said that the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder all of a sudden. She said that the hollow claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Government at the Centre was a pro-people Government stand exposed now that the Centre has failed miserably to protect the interests of the common man.

Bimla Luthra asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a difficult phase and need of the time is to strengthen the hands of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah to steer it to peace, progress and development. She appealed to the people of Ramgarh Block to teach BJP a lesson by extending full support to the National Conference.

The meeting was organized by Veenakshi. Among those who were present in the meeting include Sudagar Gupta (district president Samba), Ashok Kumar Attri, Vijay, Rajni, Shakutla, Rita, Rozi and others.