Modi Govt committed to replace terrorism by tourism: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5:The present time in Kashmir is renaissance period as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going for a big change by replacing terrorism with tourism and putting an end to turmoil once for all.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta while addressing a gathering in Channi Himmat area.

Condemning the ghastly killing of para-military Jawan in Srinagar and terror attacks on civilians in Valley, Kavinder said that terror mongers are doing this on the behest of their Pakistani mentors who are unnerved after PM Narendra Modi’s promising steps in the Kashmir Valley especially the abrogation of Article 370. He said that the barbaric acts by terrorists speak of their frustration as they have lost the grip in Kashmir and they know very well that their days are numbered now.

“The Modi Government resolute over eliminating terrorism and replacing it with lasting peace which is suitable for tourism boom and this is irking the masters of terrorists sitting across the borders”, Kavinder said, adding that soon things will change with prevalence of peace and tranquility in the entire UT. He said that Government is taking proactive steps to nail the terror edifice in the UT and sacking the employees having links with terror mongers is one such step which has proved as game changer as far as containing the terrorism is concerned.

Another step is action against those harbouring terror mongers, which is also expected to force the terrorists to come out of their hideouts in densely populated areas, Kavinder said and expressed confidence that the unprecedented steps taken by Modi Government will certainly tighten noose around terror elements.

The senior BJP leader said that people in Kashmir have also understood well that the terrorists are not in Valley for any cause or for their welfare rather they are working on the behest of those people who want to satiate their own vested interests by ensuring that the Kashmir never returns towards normalcy as it suits them well.